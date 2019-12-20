President Cup: Gate fees, match officials for Hearts-Kotoko clash announced

The ticket prices for the replay of the 2019 President's Cup match between Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak has been announced.
The two clubs will lock horns on Sunday, December 21 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The cheapest ticket which is for the Popular stand will be selling at GHȼ10, the Centre line and VIP stand will go for GHȼ20 and GHȼ50 respectively.
Meanwhile, referee Abdul Latif Adaari has been given the honour to officiate the showdown. He will be assisted by Emmanuel Tebson and Augustine Dakurah whilst Benjamin Sefa has been appointed as the fourth official.
The initial match between the two clubs in September was called off after just five minutes due to the soggy nature of the field after a heavy down.
The ceremonial match will serve as a good test for both clubs ahead of upcoming 2019/20 Ghana Premier League as domestic football resumes on the weekend of 27-29 December.
