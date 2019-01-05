Presidents Oppong Weah, Kagame to grace the CAF Awards ceremony

The Confederation of African Football has invited three presidents to grace the 2018 CAF Awards ceremony.
The event will be held on Tuesday 8th January at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center in Dakar, Senegal.
The three include the hosts’ president Macky Sall, the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and president of Liberia, George Weah.
“Many guests are scheduled to attend the ceremony including the president of Senegal, Macky Sall, the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and former soccer player and now head of Liberia, George Weah,” CAF revealed in an official communication.
President Paul Kagame, a staunch self-professed Arsenal FC supporter is also the sponsor of the CECAFA Club championships commonly known as CECAFA-Kagame cup.
Nominees
Reigning African football of the year, Mohamed Salah from Egypt and Liverpool will be looking to defend his crown against his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane and Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who also plays for Arsenal.
The final shortlist is as follows;
African Player of the Year (Male): Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal) Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
African Player of the Year (Female): Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dilian Quanjian), Francisca Ordega (Nigeria & Washington Spirit)
Youth Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund), Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire & AC Milan), Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)
Men’s Coach of the Year: Aliou Cisse (Senegal), Herve Renard (Morocco), Moine Chaabani (Esperance)
Women’s Coach of the Year: Desiree Ellis (South Africa), Joseph Brian Ndoko (Cameroon), Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)
Men’s National Team of the Year: Madagascar, Mauritania and Uganda
Women’s National Team of the Year: Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa
others - best Goal of the Year, the Africa Finest XI, Ydnekatchew Tessema Trophy for the Federation President of the Year and Platinum Award.