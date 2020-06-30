Profile of Martin Kwaku Brobbey, latest member of Kotoko board

Founder and life patron of Asante Kotoko, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II this afternoon has appointed three new personalities to join the club’s already formed Board of Directors.
One of them happens to be Martin Kwaku Brobbey who is the Managing Director at Lexta Ghana Limited.
We bring to you the profile of the astute business mogul.
With a drive to push the African continent higher and a desire to ensure a clean and hygienic Africa, Mr Martin Brobbey established Lexta Ghana Limited in 2002 on his return to Ghana after over 10 years stay in the United Kingdom.
Martin is a level-headed entrepreneur whose leadership and interpersonal skills has seen Lexta grow from its inception to become a leader in the home and personal care industry locally and beyond.
Martin is a product of Opoku Ware School. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business, Management, Marketing and Related Support Services from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration. His passion lies in marketing and the development of new products.