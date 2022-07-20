Prosper Narteh Ogum resigns as Kotoko coach

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has resigned from his role at the club.
According to Eugene Adu Poku of Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the former WAFA gaffer has parted ways with the after a meeting with the board and the technical committee of the side on Wednesday.
Narteh Ogum joined the Porcupine Warriors prior to the start of the 2021/22 Ghana football season from West African Football Academy [WAFA] on a two-year deal.
The former WAFA assistant coach led the Reds to win the Ghana Premier League in his first season at the club.
Narteh Ogum was expected to lead the club ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign next season but has stepped down fro his job.