RAG misleads Normalisation Committee in selection of referees to FIFA- Ex-referee Silas Okine

Retired class one referee Silas Okine a few days ago petitioned GFA Normalisation Committee over submission of some referee names to FIFA for their badges.
The referee's welfare body is under siege for misleading the Normalisation Committee in sanctioning referees for the FIFA badge.
RAG has been embroiled in an allegation of nepotism, cronyism, nationalism and tribalism amid widespread corruption within the body
The 45year old retired referee whose officiating career spanned from 1994 –2015 believes the Normalisation Committee had been ''mislead'' by Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) in the submission of names to FIFA and due diligence should have been done before submitting the purported referee names.
He further claimed that it is the sole prerogative of the Normalisation Committee/GFA to select or nominate referees and assistant referees for their FIFA badges and the process for that was flawed.
Speaking on Asempa FM Morning Show retired referee Silas Okine said: " the Normalisation Committee was misled by RAG and it's important we draw their attention to it."
"Before a selection of a referee to FIFA, FIFA requires your top flight leagues officials, there are people who failed the fitness test but their names are included, all the names in the list has cheated the ages''.
Daniel Laryea, Latif Adaari, Sefah Benjamin Kwame, George Mawuli are names he opined they have not officiated in the top flight leagues but have names included in the list.
The soccer community in Ghana was left in outrage after a documentary showed around 100 referees and officials allegedly taking bribes.
Among the officials implicated by the documentary were several high-profile Ghanaian referees who have been left in the cooler after the explosive investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
It appears if the officials are not withdrawn, it will make practical nonsense of the scandal that was enough for the Ghana FA to be dissolved, plunging football in Ghana into crisis.
