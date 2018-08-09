Raphael Dwamena clinches his first trophy with Levante UD

Ghanaian International Striker, Raphael Dwamena has clinched his first trophy, the Ciudad de Albacete Trophy with his new side Levante UD after beating Albacete in a preseason friendly.
Levante UD clinched the Ciudad de Albacete Trophy after beating Albacete on penalties after the game ended 2-2 after 90munites.
Raphael Dwamena,22, came on as a substitute and helped his new club win the preseason friendly trophy.
Dwamena, who made his first appearance for Levante, came on in the 62nd minute for Roger, the second goal scorer for Levante.
Raphael Dwamena signed a four-year deal at Levante UD on