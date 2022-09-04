Rashford brace, Antony debut goal see Manchester United end Arsenal's unbeaten run in style

Antony scored on his debut and Marcus Rashford netted a brace as Manchester United won 3-1 to hand Arsenal their first defeat of the season.
Erik ten Hag saw his side start well before the Gunners found their rhythm and they had a goal controversially disallowed after a foul on Christian Eriksen in the buildup to Gabriel Martinelli's goal.
The Gunners continued to dominate the rest of the half, with Gabriel Jesus in particular a constant threat, but they found themselves behind when Eriksen sparked a slick passing move which was finished off coolly by Deadline Day signing Antony.
United sat back in the second half which allowed Mikel Arteta's side to enjoy most of the possession with Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka both spurning good opportunities in the box.
And their play was rewarded on the hour mark when Saka scored his first goal of the season from close range after capitalising on Raphael Varane's poor clearance.
Against the run of play, the home side punished some sloppy play to retake the lead after Fernandes threaded the ball through to Rashford who scored via a deflection.
Arteta made a triple change, bringing on Fabio Vieira for his debut, but it backfired as United scored their third on the counter with Eriksen unselfishly squaring it to Rashford to convert from close range and make it four wins in a row.
TALKING POINT:
After a torrid start, ten Hag is getting some consistency out of this group.
United's identity under ten Hag has been taking shape since the win at Liverpool with their counter attacking play, defensive solidness from playing the same back four again today and the trickery of Eriksen.
Despite the Ronaldo saga set to remain until at least January, there seems to be some unity and spirit in the squad as Arsenal put them under long periods of pressure.
Arteta will feel hard done by but his side were punished for making mistakes at crucial times.
Eurosport