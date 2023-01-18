Rashid Nortey signs for Kotoko on free transfer

Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of midfielder Rashid Nortey on a free transfer.
Rashid has penned two and a half-deal after running down his contract with Medeama SC.
Rashid is expected to bring his enormous quality and experience to improve Kotoko's team and help the club achieve targets this season.
Rashid Nortey who ended his six-year association with the Medeama, joined the Mauve and Yellow in 2017, clocking over 100 appearances in Tarkwa.
“It’s been an honour and privilege to serve this great club for six years. I am happy with my contribution and leave with my chest high,” he told medeamsc.org
“A big thank you to club president, the board, management, my teammates and more importantly the fans for their unwavering support.
“I wish the club well and hope for better things for them in the years ahead.”
Rashid Nortey was voted Medeama Player of the Season in 2021.