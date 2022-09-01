Rayo Vallecano capture Black Stars defender Abdul Mumin

Black Stars defender Abdul Mumin has completed a switch from Portuguese side Vitória Guimarães SC to Spanish La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on deadline day.
The 24-year-old has joined the Spanish side on a four-year deal.
The club's official statement reads "Abdul Mumin is officially a new Rayo Vallecano player for the 2022-23 season. He arrives from Vitória Guimarães SC. Agreement for four seasons. Welcome!,"
The former Right to Dream graduate moved to Portugal in 2020 from Danish topflight side FC Nordsjaelland, where he made over 60 appearances for Vitoria Guimaraes.
Abdul Mumin was part of the Black Stars team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year.
He also among the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup final play-off games against Nigeria but he is yet to make his debut for Ghana.