Real beat Atletico after extra time in Copa Del Rey

Real Madrid recovered from a goal deficit to city rivals Atletico to win 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu and reach the last four of the Copa Del Rey.
The visitors went in front in the 19th minute after a wonderful move which saw Antoine Griezmann link with Koke, who lofted a pass over the defence for Angel Correa and he put in a low cross gifting Alvaro Morataa tap in.
The equaliser was even better and must be one of the best goals in this prestigious fixtures as 'super-sub' Rodrygo weaved in and out of four defenders before stroking the ball home inside the post with the outside of his boot.
Real Madrid dominated extra time even before Stefan Savic was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 100th minute. Five minutes later Marco Asensio's deflected cross found Karim Benzema at the far post and he scored the crucial goal.
In injury time of extra time, Vincius Jr embarked on a long run to the edge of, and then across the penalty area, before sliding his shot past Jan Oblak. It was a fitting end for the Brazilian who was subjected to a mannequin with his shirt on being hung from a Madrid bridge by Atletico supporters in the hours before the game.
Real will find out on Monday who they will draw in the semi-final, with Barcelona, Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao also in the hat.
Eurosport