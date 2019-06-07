Real Madrid unveils kit

Real Madrid have unveiled their new kit for the 2019/20 season campaign.
Gareth Bale, who is widely expected to leave the club this summer, was photographed wearing the kit alongside the likes of captain Sergio Ramos, Isco and Luka Modric.
The new design is inspired by the golden crown which has sat above the team's badge ever since they received their 'Real' title in 1920.
"The modern design, which features a classic colour combination, is inspired by the golden crown which has sat atop the team's badge ever since they received their 'Real' title in 1920, and the trophies the club has won," reads a statement on Real's official website.
Real have gold featured on their kit for the first time since the 2011/12 campaign.
READ ALSO: