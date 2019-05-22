Thomas Partey fronts Atlético Madrid kit launch

Ghana international Thomas Partey is one of the Atlético Madrid stars modelling their new home kit for the 2019-20 season.
Despite speculation, he might not be around to wear it next season, Partey fronted Los Rojiblancos kit unveiling alongside teammates Alvaro Morata and Rodri.
Los Rojiblancos and Nike have opted to maintain their classic red and white stripes for next year's shirt, but most notably they have dropped the thin lines that went across the club sponsor from this season's release.
It will be a welcome return to a classic Atlético kit after Nike's releases experimented over the last two seasons, although the club's trademark blue shorts with red socks have remained largely unchanged during that time.
Their new shirt has completely ditched the black and white stripes which have helped make the Bianconeri a global brand, instead adopting a half and half style kit with a pink stripe running down the centre.
They'll be hoping to kick on even further in their new kit next after an impressive second place finish in La Liga this season, ending the campaign eight points clear of neighbours Real Madrid and just 11 behind league champions Barcelona.
Partey,25, was a key part to Diego Simeone’s side in the just ended 2018/19 season, making 42 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, scoring three goals and providing six assists in all competitions.
