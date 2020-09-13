Referee managers for Regional Football Associations appointed

Ronald Bell: Kool & The Gang founder dies aged 68 Ronald Bell, one of the founder members of 1970s and 1980s pop group Kool & the…

LeBron James' Lakers one win away from Western Conference Final After leading his team to within one win of the Western Conference Finals,…

Microsoft takes aim at Sony with cloud gaming service Microsoft MSFT.O will on Tuesday launch its Xbox cloud gaming service priced at…

Afghanistan war: 'Historic' peace talks with Taliban begin The first peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have begun…