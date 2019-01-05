Reports: Asante Kotoko and Hearts Of Oak interested in Ghanaian winger in Gabon

Rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are in a tussle to sign Gabonese-based Ghanaian winger, Alidu Namhan according to reports.
The Ghanaian was instrumental in Union Sportive’s Coupe de Gabon triumph last season and the Ghanaian clubs want to snatch the 22-year-old talented attacker.
Namhan’s manager, Shalla Musah confirmed the interest from both clubs as well as a club from Jordan.
“We’re currently in talks with Hearts for a possible switch and a club in Jordan as we speak. I have also received calls from Kumasi indicating that Kotoko have also expressed interest in him (Namhan), after seeing some of his videos from Gabon,” he told a reporter in an interview.
Mr Musah also explained that aside the above mentioned, the former Danbort FC and Real Tamale United (RTU) playmaker is also closely monitored by FC Pelican in Gabon, one of the top clubs there.
“We also in talks with Helder Monteiro the Managing Director of Top Elite Athletes Management who is also an agent in Portugal on negotiating with us on behalf of FC Lusitano and Cove da Piedade, both second-tier clubs seeking to sign my boy,” he added.
The skilful winger last season scored 7 goals in 24 appearances out of 28 Gabon Championnat National D1 (top league) outings, with 16 assists to his credit.
Watch Alidu displaying real talent:
Namhan joined Union Sportive in 2016 from Real Tamale United (RTC) FC in Ghana on a two-year deal.
Credit: Hanam Adams
