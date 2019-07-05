Leaked: Kotoko's 'Technical Director' letter to C.K Akonnor

A letter written to coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor by Asante Kotoko confirming his appointment as the club's Technical Director has made its way into the public domain.
Media reports went rife on Wednesday, July 3 that Charles Kwablan Akonnor has been relieved of his post after nine months in charge of the club.
The 45-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors in October last year after terminating his contract with Ashanti Gold SC.
Akonnor in an interview confirmed that he rejected the new role as the club's technical director and has opted to abrogate his contract with the Porcupine Warriors.
"Yes its true, am no more the coach of Kotoko, I have been asked to step aside but to take over as technical director, I can't comment," Akonnor told Kumasi-based Oyereepa FM. "In a meeting I was told this. I am even in Accra now."
Asante Kotoko, however, came out to put the record straight on the ex-Ghanaian international player. According to the Porcupines contrary to reports that Akonnor has not been sacked, the club have rather handed him a new role.
"I refer to our discussions with you on the above subject and I am pleased to inform you that management of the club has made you the Technical Director of the club which takes immediate effect," portion of the letter read.
The letter further stated that Akonnor has been tasked to oversee the technical direction of both the junior and the senior teams and also provide advice or technical team at all management meetings with his salary enhanced to GH 8,500.00
