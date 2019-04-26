Richard Lartey finally lands in UK ahead of fight after visa delay

Ghanaian Heavyweight Boxer Richard Lartey has finally arrived in London today April 26, 2019, after a delay in securing a UK visa to travel for the Premier African Steak boxing bout.
The boxer after several back and forth with his visa acquisition was only issued one yesterday April 25 and left the country last night.
The boxer who is with Cabic Promotions is set to fight highly rated Brit, Daniel Dubois at Wembley, London this Saturday, April 27 for the WBO Global heavyweight title.
There are fears that the delay could hinder his chances of winning the bout but his management says they are focused and ready for the fight.
"There have been mixed feelings because at one point we did not know what was happening, the fight was also drawing closer and we got the promoter to call the Home office in London to fasten things"
"Whoever is trying to make him go down in confidence will not succeed because he has trained very well and going for what he wants"
