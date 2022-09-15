Roger Federer announces retirement from Tennis

Tennis legend Roger Federer has announced his retirement from the sport.
The Swiss legend has endured a difficult few years, having been out of action since Wimbledon in 2021 after going through triple knee surgery during his time off.
It has been a tough road back to fitness, and with Federer getting no younger, he has decided to call it a day - announcing the news in an emotional statement.
In a letter posted on social media, Federer said: “Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life.
“Today, I want to share some new with all of you. “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.
“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.”
The Swiss 41-year-old was ranked world number one for 310 weeks, including a record-setting 237 consecutive weeks.
He has finished as the year-end number one five times and won 20 grand slam titles.
He has won 103 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) singles titles, the second most of all time, including a record eight men’s singles Wimbledon titles, an Open Era record-tying five men’s singles US Open titles, and a record six Year-end Championships.