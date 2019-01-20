Roger Federer beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas in Australian Open fourth round

Defending champion Roger Federer is out of the Australian Open after Greek 14th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas earned the biggest win of his career to reach the quarter-finals.
The Swiss lost 6-7 (11-13) 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 7-6 (7-5) on a dramatic night.
Roger Federer, a six-time champion, failed to reach the last eight in Melbourne for only the second time in 16 years.
Tsitsipas, 20, saved all 12 of 37-year-old Federer's break points on his way to a famous win.
"I'm the happiest man on earth right now, I can't describe it," he said.
Roger Federer lumped a forehand long to leave Tsitsipas serving for the match in the fourth-set tie-break, and the youngster forced him into a backhand error to win in three hours and 45 minutes.
Tsitsipas dropped his racquet in celebration and seemed to mouth "Me?" at his team before starting to cry as walked over to celebrate with them.
Tsitsipas will play Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat sixth seed Marin Cilic in five sets, in the last eight of the Australian Open.
Source: BBC
