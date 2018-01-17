RTU's problem is down to leadership-Boniface Saddique

Former Northern Regional Minister and current Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development Boniface Abubakar Saddique says Real Tamale United's inability to qualify for the Ghana Premier League is down to ineffective leadership.
RTU were once a powerhouse in Ghana football and produced players like Abedi Pele.
The club was relegated to the second tier of Ghana Football in the 2013/14 season.
"RTU's problems have many sides, they are being affected by politics, chieftaincy disputes and some personal issues".
"Everything boils down to leadership, if we are able to sit and plan well, I think the club can be a force again," He told Asempa Sports.
Prez Akufo-Addo admits he has forgotten about 2014 WC "White paper"Read also:
The Minister added that his ministry is looking to collaborate with the Ministry of Youth Sports to construct Astroturfs in Zongo communities.