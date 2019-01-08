Transfer Rumour: Kotoko inquire about Liberty youngster Simon Zibo

Asante Kotoko are reportedly negotiating with Liberty Professionals over the signing of 21-year-old Midfielder, Simon Zibo who has already turned down an offer from top clubs.
Asante Kotoko are looking to augment their midfield with Zibo if they make to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.
With Richard Senanu being the only recognized defensive midfielder in Asante Kotoko, The Kumasi born midfielder, Simon Zibo’s link with a move to Asante Kotoko from Liberty will happen if the Porcupines conquer Cotonsport in the playoffs.
Back in January last year reports in the local media claimed Simon Zibo received a number of offers from top clubs, including Aduana Stars, Elmina Sharks and Kotoko's arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.
The 21-year-old bagged two goals in his thirteen (13) appearances - 559 minutes - for Liberty Professionals in the first round of the 2018 Ghana Premier League season.
Zibo is currently a member of the Ghana U23 team
