Saddick Adams thanks Kotoko after AshGold switch

By Mutala Yakubu
Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker, Saddick Adams has thanked the entire Kotoko team and management after he made a move to AshantiGold.

Saddick despite playing Kotoko for a year acknowledged the help and contribution of every Kotoko member.

The former Ghana youth international racked home a perfect hat-trick to earn his side a 3-1 mauling in last season’s MTN FA Cup triumph over Accra Hearts of Oak at the Tamale Sports stadium.

Saddick was however put on transfer after being deemed surplus to requirement by coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.

Moments after Kotoko announced on Twitter that the striker had made a return to where he began his career, he also used the same medium to thank the club and their supporters.