Salifu Ibrahim earns Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu praise

Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu was full of praise for Salifu Ibrahim for his contribution in his side's triumph over King Faisal on Sunday.
The former Techiman Eleven Wonders player lobbed a brilliant pass to Daniel Afriyie for the Phobians opening goal in the 2-0 win over King Faisal last Sunday.
The attacker is now begining to show what he can do for the Hearts Of Oak team after a slow start to his career was awarded the Man-of-the-Match and his gaffer believes there is more to come from Salifu.
"Always I keep telling him when he gets the ball he should try giving the attacking and penetrative passes. We could attest to the fact that the ball he gave leading to the goal was a penetrative pass. I'm happy he has taken the advice i gave him," Samuel Boadu said.
The former Medeama gaffer added that his player are gradually buying into his philosophy: "It is a project on course, we are not yet to the standard but we trying our best to bring the boys together so that they can understand my philosphy interms of attacking and defending.
Salifu, Meanwhile, has thanked his teammates for their role in him winning his sixth Man-of-the-Match award.
" l am grateful to the Almighty God, Coach and my team mates for helping me to make this a reality. It was a team effort which got us to win the match and helped me to win the MVP award”.
Touching on his intelligent loop to Afriyie on the night, he said "l saw him move into space and looping was the only option l had and I'm glad it worked out to be a goal."
Hearts of Oak will on Wednesday play away against Bechem United.