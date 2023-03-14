Prime News Ghana

Samuel Kwesi Fabin wins NASCO Coach of the Month for February

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Aduana FC head trainer Samuel Kwesi Fabin has won the NASCO Coach of the Month award for February, 2023.

The former Ghana U-17 coach saw off competition from fellow nominees Abdul Karim Zito of Dreams FC and Umar Abdul Rabi, formerly of Medeama SC.

Coach Fabin scooped the award following his team’s brilliant performance which saw them win three matches, draw one and lose none in the month of February.

As winner of the award, Coach Mingle will receive a 43 inch NASCO Television set from our partners Electroland Ghana Limited.