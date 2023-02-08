Sancho scores as Manchester United fight back to draw with Leeds

Jadon Sancho marked his first Premier League appearance since October with the equaliser as Manchester United fought back from two goals down to salvage a draw against managerless Leeds at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag’s side were staring at defeat when Wilfried Gnonto gave the visitors a shock lead after just 55 seconds before Raphael Varane’s own goal doubled their advantage three minutes after the restart.
Marcus Rashford halved the deficit with his 20th goal of the season and Sancho rescued a point for the hosts.
The hosts were stunned when the in-form Gnonto gave the visitors a shock lead with his fourth goal in seven games, lashing the ball into the bottom corner after Bruno Fernandes was robbed of possession.
The loss of Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk to injury in the first half failed to dampen Leeds’ spirit as they continued to play with intensity and defend resiliently, with Maximilian Wober heading Alejandro Garnacho’s goal-bound effort off the line.
Loan signing Marcel Sabitzer, making his first start since joining United on Deadline Day, forced a fine save from Illan Meslier as the hosts upped the ante in search of an equaliser.
But they were left to lick their wounds after conceding just three minutes after the restart when Varane turned Crysencio Summerville’s cross into his own net, as Leeds suddenly looked on course for their first win at Old Trafford since 1981.
A brilliant header by Rashford from Diogo Dalot’s cross reinvigorated the home side before Brenden Aaronson almost restored Leeds two-goal advantage with a free-kick that rattled the post.
Substitute Sancho then levelled the scores with a tame shot that Meslier ought to have saved – it was his first goal since September and only his third this term.
With the momentum fully behind them, Man Utd pushed for a winner as Varane’s header was kept out by Meslier, but they couldn’t get over the line as their run of 13 straight home wins was brought to an end.
The result means the Red Devils remain in third, seven points behind leaders Arsenal having played two games more. Leeds climb a place into 16th but are just a point above the drop zone.
