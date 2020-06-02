Sara Asafu-Adjaye bemoans unfair exclusion of swimming in NSA's non-contact sports list

Ghanaians react to the extended ban on football activities President Akufo-Addo in his latest address to the nation extended the ban…

Togbe Afede chairs Autonomous Premier League Advisory Committee Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, Togbe Afede XIV, has been…

Barcelona to resume La Liga title defence against Real Mallorca Barcelona will resume their bid to defend the Spanish title on Saturday 13 June…

Akufo-Addo reopens schools for final year students President Akufo-Addo has reopened schools in the country for the final year…