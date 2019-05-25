Schalke 04 re-sign Bernard Tekpetey

German side Schalke 04 have activated the buy-back clause to re-sign Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey ahead the 2019/20 season.
The 21-year-old left Schalke 04 last summer to join SC Paderborn and played in Germany’s second tier but returns to the club after just one season.
He joined the Royal Blues in 2016 from the UniStar Soccer Academy and featured for the club’s U23s side. Tekpetey then moved up to the first team squad in the summer of 2016, going on to make two Bundesliga appearances and one Europa League appearance for the club.
Tekpetey joined Austrian top tier side SCR Altach for the 2017/18 season and made ten league appearances, scoring one goal.
"The club's official statement reads "After a very successful season for SC Paderborn 07 in the 2. Bundesliga, FC Schalke 04 have activated a buy-back clause to re-sign Bernard Tekpetey from the newly promoted Bundesliga side.)""The Ghanaian will rejoin the Royal Blues on 1st July 2019 and the club hierarchy are currently discussing his sporting future at the club."
Tekpetey scored ten goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances in eastern Westphalia to help Paderborn secure back-to-back promotions.