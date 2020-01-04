Sea Lions Ladies midfielder Berekisu Tejani dies aged 20

National Women's League side, Sea Lions Ladies has confirmed the death of their midfielder Berekisu Tejani.
The midfielder who was battling with an illness passed on Friday, January 3 at age 20. Berekisu Tejani who is not only a footballer was a student of the University of Cape Coast.
A statement from Sea Lions Ladies FC announcing the demise of their players on Twitter read; ''With a heavy heart we announce the passing of our former midfield maestro and a level 100 student of UCC, Berekisu Tejani.
''She was part of the team that qualified us to the National Women's league in 2016.
''She passed away this afternoon age 20. May her soul rest in peace !.''
