Sean Safo-Antwi revels in Tokyo Olympic Games qualification

Sean Safo-Antwi has expressed excitement after helping Ghana qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Ghana’s 4x100m Men’s Relay team on Saturday booked their place at this summer’s Olympic Games after they finished second in Heat 1 to make it to the final of the World Relay championships in Poland.
The team, comprising Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Manu and Joseph Paul Amoah, put up a spirited performance to cross the finish line in 38.79s, same time as first placed Netherlands, who win by 8000th of a second.
The team on Sunday were disqualified for exchanging batons outside the changeover zone in the finals.
Ghana had finished 3rd (39.11) to clinch the bronze medal but were later disqualified after replayed showed that Joseph Paul Amoah, who ran the anchor leg, received the baton from Joseph Oduro Manu outside the changeover zone.
The disqualification will however not affect their ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games, and the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, USA, which were secured once they made the final.
Reflecting on the past two days, Safo-Antwi said Team Ghana will be ready for the Games this summer.
"It’s been an eventful weekend finished 3rd but ended up getting DQ, you win some you lose some. Still extremely excited that we Team Ghana manage to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games & Oregon 2022. Preparation is Key! We will be READY!"
The Tokyo Olympic Games is scheduled for Friday, Jul 23, 2021 – Sunday, Aug 8, 2021