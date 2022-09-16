Seydou Zerbo backs Kotoko attackers to 'step up' in Mbella's absence

Coach Seydou Zerbo believes his players are more than capable of filling the void Franck Mbella's absence will create in the Asante Kotoko team.
Mbella who scored Etouga scored 21 goals in his debut season and won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko, wasn't part of the team that travelled to Benin to beat RC Kadiogo 1-0 in the first leg of CAF Champions League preliminary round tie.
According to reports he wants out and has refused to train in a bid to force his way out of the club.
Speaking on how his team will cope without his absence in Sunday's clash, the Burkinabe coach threw his weight behind his players to fill Mbella's void.
“Asante Kotoko is a big club and if Mbella isn’t around, that doesn’t mean the club won’t be there. I heard he’s is an important player but I didn’t work with him but I believe those who won in Benin can equally step up for the club.”
The coach has also urged the club's fans to come out in full force when they play RC Kadiogo in the second of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie.
The Porcupine Warriors have one leg in the next stage of the competition after beating RC Kadiogo by a lone goal on Monday in Burkina Faso.
Speaking ahead of the return fixture which takes place on Sunday, the Kotoko coach has called on the supporters to troop to the Sunday and create a hostile atmosphere for their opponents.
“It’s a big game and the difference will be the supporters. Everywhere you go in Europe you will see the supporters being the number twelve man so if they really have the team at heart, then they should be here on Sunday,” he said.