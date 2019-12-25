Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce plans Tokyo Olympics sprint double

Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will also run in the 200m when she defends her Olympic 100m title in Tokyo next year.
It is set to be the final Olympics for Fraser-Pryce, who will be 33 on Friday.
"I will be doubling up definitely," she was quoted as saying in Kingston by website Inside the Games.
"Last year [season] I really wanted to attempt the double but my coach had other plans so I just worked with that plan. He knows best."
Fraser-Pryce's Olympic best at 200m was a silver medal at London 2012, although she did triumph at that distance in this year's Pan American Games.
READ ALSO: Doha 2019: Fraser-Pryce beats Asher-Smith to win 100m gold (VIDEO)
Her main rivals in the 200m in Tokyo will include Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, who is fresh from winning gold at that distance in the recent World Championships in Doha - but took 100m silver behind Fraser-Pryce at the same championships.