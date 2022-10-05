Shortlist for NASCO Coach of the Month of September announced

Three Coaches have received nominations for the 2022/23 NASCO Coach of the Month Award for the month of September 2022.
Great Olympics handler Yaw Preko, Christopher Ennin of Berekum Chelsea and Aduana Stars’ Head Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin have all been recognized for their outstanding performances throughout last month.
The winner will be announced live on the next edition of the GFA News bulletin.
READ ALSO: 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League kicks off Friday
Winner will receive a 43-inch NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has put the Premier League on hold following a Motion on Notice for Injunction filed last Wednesday at the Human Rights High Court by Ashantigold SC and served on the GFA's lawyers.