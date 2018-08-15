Solomon Asante named in USL Team of the Week after netting a hattrick

By Haruna Mubarak
Solomon Asante named in USL Team of the Week after netting a hattrick
Solomon Asante named in USL Team of the Week after netting a hattrick
fShare

The United Soccer League (USL) has named the Phoenix Rising midfielder Solomon Asante in the Team of the Week for Week 22.

Solomon Asante scored a hattrick for Phoenix Rising in his side's 4-3 defeat to Orange County in the United Soccer League.

The Ghanaian international has banged in 10 goals in the USL this season.

 

Read also:Solomon Asante hits hat-trick in Phoenix Rising 3-4 defeat to Orange County

The 27year-old has been recognized five times in the Team of the Week.

 

Phoenix Rising are logged on the 4th position with 41 points after 23 games.

Latest sports news in Ghana

 
 

 