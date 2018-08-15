Solomon Asante named in USL Team of the Week after netting a hattrick

The United Soccer League (USL) has named the Phoenix Rising midfielder Solomon Asante in the Team of the Week for Week 22.
Solomon Asante scored a hattrick for Phoenix Rising in his side's 4-3 defeat to Orange County in the United Soccer League.
The Ghanaian international has banged in 10 goals in the USL this season.
He's done it again! @Asante208 has been named to the @USL Team of the Week!— Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) August 14, 2018
pic.twitter.com/oP2DRJmzYy
The 27year-old has been recognized five times in the Team of the Week.
Phoenix Rising are logged on the 4th position with 41 points after 23 games.