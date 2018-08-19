Solomon Asante scores as Phoenix Rising beat Las Vegas Lights 0-2

Ghanaian international Solomon Asante found the net for his side, Phoenix Rising as they comfortably defeated Las Vegas Lights by 0-2 in the United Soccer League.
Solomon Asante after hitting a hattrick against Orange County continued his fine form as he found the net to help Phoenix Rising beat Las Vegas Lights FC 2-0 on Saturday night.
The 27-year-old opened the scoring in the 10th minute where he unleashed a powerful shot to send his side in the lead after an initial header was saved.
In the second half, Phoenix Rising upped their game in search of a two-goal cushion.
They had to wait until the 85th minute to double their lead with a fine penalty scored by Kevaughn Frater.
The skipper has found the net 11 times coupled with six assists for Phoenix Rising.
Phoenix Rising are logged on to the 3rd position with 44 points after 24 games played.