Solomon Asante scores in Phoenix Rising comeback win

Ghanaian winger Solomon was on target as Phoenix Rising had to come from behind to beat LA Galaxy II in the USL Championship.
Phoenix Rising had to come from 2 goals down to see off LA Galaxy II 3-2 on Saturday night in Carson, Calif to extend their winning streak to 12th matches.
With Phoenix Rising trailing 2-0 captain Asante lead by example he when pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the penalty box and rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home to reduced the deficit.
Junior Flemmings drew Phoenix level in the 74th minute from Jon Bakero assist before substitute Joey Calistri knocked in a volley off a rebound to seal the come back win.