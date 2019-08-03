Jordan Ayew features in Crystal Palace defeat

Jordan Ayew started and put up a decent shift as Crystal Palace lost to Herta Berlin in their final preseason friendly.
The attacker who last week sealed a permanent switch to the Eagles after an impressive AFCON 2019 campaign, where he notched two goals in Ghana’s four games in the competition failed to propel Crystal Palace to victory following a 4-0 defeat.
Jordan saw 75 minutes of action before making way for England attacker Connor Wickham.
Goals from Marvin Plattenhardt, Vedad Ibisevic, Maximilian Mittelstadt and Davie Selke cemented victory for the Bundesliga side.
Jordan will be hoping his performance is enough to warrant him a starting berth when Crystal Palace host Everton on August 10 at 2:00 pm at Selhurst Park in their opening game of the 2019/2020 Premier League campaign.
