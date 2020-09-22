Some management team members took pay cut to join Kotoko - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has disclosed that some members of his newly assembled management team took a pay cut to join the club.
The CEO made this know when he introduced his management team to the media at an event held on Tuesday, September 22 at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.
Speaking at the event, the astute football administrator has been appointed by the Kotoko Board to steer the club on a three-year mandate said he is elated by the team he has put together and people have been asking him how he managed to get them to join Kotoko.
He added that some of the people on his team took a pay cut of 30%, 50%, and 80% to join this team.
READ ALSO: Kotoko announces parternship deal with sports performance analysis company
Over the weekend, the football fraternity received bad news as eight Juvenile footballers were confirmed death following the fatal accident that occurred on Saturday.
The accident occurred on the Kumasi-Offinso road in Ghana's Ashanti region after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a river.
According to Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kotoko will donate 5000 cedis to help with the medical bills of victims of the accident.
He further stated that they will also attend all funerals of the deceased and help out and called on other clubs to do same to help revive colts.
Nana Yaw Amponsah at the end of his speech showed gratitude to Asante Kotoko Board of Directors for giving him the free room to name his own management team.
"I thank the Board of Directors for giving me the free hands to name my Management team."