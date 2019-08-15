Songne Yacouba arrives in Kumasi to discuss future

Songne Yacouba has arrived in Kumasi to discuss with the management of Asante Kotoko to regarding his future.
According to Public Relations Officer of Kotoko, the Burkinabe international will be has touched down in Kumasi and his currently locked in a meeting with management.
The attacker spent 8 weeks in his native country Burkina Faso, despite the team returning to camp and preparing for their continental assignment.
Meanwhile, Yacouba, who was on the verge of leaving the club has already apologised to management for his gross misconduct.
It is unclear if he could be available to help the Reds see off Kano Pillars in the second leg of the CAF Champions League which comes off on August 25 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
READ ALSO: