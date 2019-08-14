Songne Yacouba apologises to Kotoko

Striker Songne Yacouba has apologised to the management of Asante Kotoko for his gross misconduct.
The Burkinabe international been in a tussle with the club over seeking a move elsewhere.
The Porcupines in time past has reiterated that they are willing to allow Yacouba to leave if their valuation is met.
Reports say the attacker tendered in a transfer request after receiving offers from South African side Orlando Pirates as well as Al Hilal of Sudan, a move which seemed to have hit the rocks.
Yacouba has since disassociated himself from the Club refusing to report to training for the past weeks.
According to Oyerepa FM, after the management of Kotoko notified him of his persistent misconduct, the 27-year-old has done the needful and apologised to the Club for his behaviour.
He could be available to help the Reds see off Kano Pillars in the second leg of the CAF Champions League which comes off on August 25 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Kotoko lost the first leg 3-2 in Nigeria.