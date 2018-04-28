SA boxer Mokoena vows not to fight in Ghana again after defeat

South African boxer, Michael Mokoena, has vowed not to fight in Ghana again after his defeat to Ghana's George Ashie on Friday, April 27, 2018.
The bout which was staged at the Bukom Boxing Arena, saw George Ashie win on a majority decision to claim the vacant interim WBO Africa lightweight belt.
Mokoena however, was not pleased with the final decision as two judges scored the bout, 117, 105, 117, 113 and one judges had it a draw 116-116.
The South African believes he deserved to win the fight and the judges were unfair to him.
"Ghana is still a beautiful country but for me to come and box here again, I don't think I will ever because these is killing the sports and we want to build it so we can't continue like this," he told reporters after the bout.
Mokoena started the fight on the good note and he controlled the action from one, two and three by using his reach to his advantage.
Ashie came back strongly and gave the South African a tough run.
In the final round (12), the two boxers traded punches in the middle of the ring until the bell was runged for the end of the tie.
