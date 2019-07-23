Sports Minister to face parliament today

Ghana's Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah will today, June 23, 2019, appear before parliament to brief them on AFCON 2019 budget as well as answer questions relating to Black Stars' calamitous exit at the tournament.
The four-time winners hope of winning their fifth trophy were gatecrashed on Monday following the 4-5 penalties lose to Tunisia in the Round of 16 after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.
It is the first time the team exited the tournament without reaching the semifinal stage since they were eliminated at the group stage in the 2006 tournament also staged in Egypt.
In the lead up to AFCON 2019, the Sports Minister refused to disclose the budget leading to speculations in the country.
He will now make the information available to parliament today as well as other matters which include the airlifting of supporters.
"The minister is coming to give a statement on AFCON tournament, after which he which be questioned," Ras Mubarak, a Member of Parliament told Atinka FM.
READ ALSO: