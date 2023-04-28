Spurs fight back to draw with Manchester United

Tottenham fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United thanks to Heung-Min Son’s late leveller in a pulsating game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Erik ten Hag's side appeared on course to establish an eight-point cushion in fourth place as clinically-taken first-half goals from Jadon Sancho (7) and Marcus Rashford (44) put them in control.
But Spurs, wounded from their 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle, after which Cristian Stellini was sacked as interim boss and replaced by Ryan Mason, pulled one back through Pedro Porro (56) then forced a deserved equaliser when Son converted Harry Kane's low cross (79).
The hosts had enough chances to take all three points in the second half, while Manchester United will rue their own failure to convert their earlier opportunities, with Bruno Fernandes crashing an effort off the underside of the bar when it looked easier to score.
The draw takes Spurs up to fifth, six points behind Manchester United having played two games more, and ensures United still have work to do to be sure of Champions League qualification.