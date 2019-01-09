Stop-gap referees to be taken through special training- Normalization Committee PRO

Communications Director of GFA's Normalization Committee Dan Kweku Yeboah says referees for stop-gap competition see will be taken through special training.
The Normalization Committee on Tuesday, January 9 met with club owners and revealed the format and amount participating clubs will receive.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Radio Gold, the PRO says the Normalization Committee will welcome the expatriate referees in Ghana between January 20 and 21, 2019.
Their mandate is to take the referees through special training which includes ethics and moralities before the tournament commences.
Club owners have been calling for a stop-gap competition to keep the players active as the Normalization Committee continues with their work.
Read also: AshantiGold CEO confirms club participation in stop-gap competition
The competition will first start off with a playoff round (on a home and away basis) before moving into a group phase and then a knockout phase until the final is played.
Latest sports news in Ghana