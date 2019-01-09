AshantiGold CEO confirms club participation in stop-gap competition

The CEO of Ashantigold SC, Mr Frederick Acheampong says his club will participate in the stop-gap competition although the money each club will receive is inadequate.
The competition is to fill the void created by the halt on all officially organized football competitions since June 2018.
Mr Acheampong in an interview with Radio Gold said ''In a situation where there is nothing you readily accept half a loaf, that they say is better than none, So under the circumstance, the clubs will accept this even though there are certain modalities that we may disagree'' he stressed.
"But in terms of football coming back I think it is good news for the clubs because I have been paying players since June and in terms of competitive football there is nothing like that so if this is coming as a stop-gap tournament, I think we will make do with it'' he added.
He also touched on the money each club will receive.
''The money is woefully inadequate because if you consider, the expenditure that goes into match preparation, you will realise that it does not even match up to expenditures on match preparation, not to even break-in with what you are preparing for games and not to even talk of salaries and other expenditures around the club", he ended.
Read also: Normalization Committee to contact CAF over use of Special Competition to select Africa reps
Mr Acheampong said they have had a dialogue with the Normalization Committee about the money and they hope something will be done about it.
Latest sports news in Ghana