Stuart Baxter steps down as South Africa coach

Stuart Baxter has announced that he has stepped down from his post as manager of the South African national team.
Baxter on Friday morning confirmed that his departure from the national team post for the second time is for personal reasons.
"Someone should continue with this project and therefore am resigning as South Africa coach," spoke at a press briefing.
The 65-year-old who had previously coached Bafana Bafana between 2004 and 2005 added that the decision had nothing to do with money.
There is no monetary settlement. This had nothing to do about money. The figures quoted about my salary have been embarrassingly way off the mark.”
The England born manager failed to lead the 1996 African Champions to continental glory in AFCON 2019 although pulling a surprise by eliminating hosts Egypt.
South Africa were eliminated from the tournament after losing 2-1 to Nigeria in the quarterfinals.
Following his reappointment in 2017, Baxter failed to qualify South Africa for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
