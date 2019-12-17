SWAG to inaugurate Brong branches on Friday

In a bid to make SWAG vibrant in all the regions and mobilize practicing sports journalists under it's umbrella, the Sports Writers' Association of Ghana led by President Kwabena Yeboah and members of the National Executive Council will on Friday 20th December 2019, inaugurate its Brong Regional Branch in Sunyani.
The Conference Hall of the Sunyani Technical University will host the event which is expected to bring together all sports writers and broadcasters in the Brong East, Ahafo and Brong Ahafo regions and its environs.
At the inauguration, the Exco will also announce the interim leadership for the region for a two year tenure until Regional elections are held.
The national secretariat is therefore calling on all practicing sports journalists to join the mother body, SWAG in any region they find themselves.
SWAG, the umbrella body for sports journalist in the country has been in existence for over 50 years and currently have inaugurated branches in Ashanti and the Volta Regions.
SWAG is noted for honouring sports excellence annually through the SWAG Awards and the SWAG Cup which is often contested among the top football clubs in Ghana annually.
The Brong Regions’ inauguration is supported by Sun City Hotel in Sunyani.
Source: swagghana