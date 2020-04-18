Take a good rest, but don’t abandon training – GOC Boss

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has appealed to national athletes preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to ensure a fair balance between training and rest periods during the Coronavirus pandemic.
He urged the athletes and coaches to take their time in the lockdown period to plan, strategize and reschedule their training programmes as there was no competition anywhere in the world.
“Athletes can take a break during this lockdown period and come back in full strength, but they must also bear in mind that there is no time for resumption of activities.
“With this, you must not completely suspend training, though you can take a good rest during this period,” he said.
“The Government had suspended all activities including sports, whilst the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has also postponed the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
According to the GOC boss who is also president of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), it was very sad that the pandemic had interrupted every activity in the world, killing thousands of people all over the world.
He said the IOC and the GOC value human lives and that is why there was a massive support for the postponement of the Games.
He said every misfortune is a blessing, so people should not panic or have fears, but go by the health and safety guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Ministry of Health and other health experts.
He urged Ghanaians to obey the order of President Nana Akufo-Addo to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus also known as COVID-19.
Credit: Sportsnetgh.com