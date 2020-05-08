Takyi Arhin insists Ghana Premier League going autonomous is long overdue

Football administrator Takyi Arhin has lauded the Ghana Football Association’s decision to make the Ghana Premier League autonomous.
The GFA on Wednesday announced that they have commenced plans to make the Premier League independent.
The domestic toplight championship is currently run by the Premier League Management Committee of the GFA, who replaced the Premier League Board (PLB) last year.
A statement read: The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a decision to make the Ghana Premier League autonomous.
In light of this decision, the Executive Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, has decided to form a 5-member Committee to advise the GFA on how to proceed with the implementation of the Policy.
The Premier League Autonomy Committee will be made up of 3 persons nominated by the 18-Premier League Clubs with the other two to be added by GFA.
This special task committee will advise the GFA on the autonomy of the league, the format, the modalities, start date and rulebook, among other parameters.
The Ghana Premier League is currently organized and managed by the GFA. The 18-club league competition is managed by the Premier League Committee chaired by Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D Jawula with day-to-day administrative support from the Competitions Department of the GFA.
Names of the 5-member Committee will be announced soon.
Speaking on the matter, Takyi Arhin says the move by the county’s football body to make the league autonomous is long overdue.
“When you go to other countries their leagues are autonomous … we have been deliberating on this for years and that is why the 18 clubs will send two directors each and only two will be chosen from the list. The autonomous league is better and we have to move it away from the ambit of the GFA and run it in that line.”
“The autonomous league is long overdue …”