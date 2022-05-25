Tariq Lamptey considering Ghana switch - England coach confirms

England U-21 coach Lee Carsley has revealed that Tariq Lamptey was not named in the Young Lions' Euro qualifiers squad because he asked to be left out.
According to the coach, the 21-year-old doesn't want to partake in the upcoming Euro qualifiers against Czech Republic, Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia after being approached by Ghana to switch allegiances.
He said the right-back has decided to sit it out as he mulls over whether to represent the Black Stars instead.
“There’s an issue over his dual nationality. He’s had an approach. It’s something he’s considering at the minute, Young Lions boss Lee Carsley said.
“He’s asked to be left out of the squad for a bit of head space. He’s not switched, it’s not cemented or anything like that.
“But he’s had an approach (from Ghana), we have to respect that.
“We’ve made it clear how important we see him to us. I know the seniors have as well.
“It’s not something that we’ve given up on. Tariq is fully aware of how important we see him.”
Lamptey, who has two England U21 caps, was born in Hillingdon, west London, but is of Ghanaian descent.
Lamptey faces stiff competition from the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, James Justin, Kyle Walker-Peters, Tino Livramento and more for a place in the Three lions.