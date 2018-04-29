Isaac Dogboe downs Jessie Magdaleno to be World Super-Bantamweight champion

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe has defeated Jessie Magdaleno, stopping the Mexican-American in the 11th round of their WBO super bantamweight fight in the United States of America.
The 23-year-old has become the youngest world champion in the history of boxing in Ghana.
World title bouts don’t come without its hype. Dogboe showed enough zeal in the build-up to the fight sending warnings across the camp of his adversary.
Round One of the bout did not follow Isaac Dogboe expected script as he was knocked down in the early stages but recovered to get back on track.
In a fight that saw punches fly from both sides, Dogboe’s win over Magdaleno did not come on the cheap.
Isaac Dogboe is now the eight boxing champion in Ghana’s history.