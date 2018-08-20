Team Dogboe arrives in US ahead of August 25 title defence bout

WBO Super Bantamweight Champion, Isaac Dogboe, and his team have arrived in Glendale, Arizona in the United State of America, ahead of his defence bout against Japanese counterpart, Hidenori Otake, on Saturday, August 25.
Team Dogboe was met by Max of Max's Mukhaase where the WBO Junior Featherweight Champion will have dinner with the fans on Tuesday evening ahead of the title defence against Hidenori Otake of Japan on Saturday.
The 21-year-old boxer is set to defend his title for the first time against the Japanese counterpart.
Dogboe last fought in April this year, when he defeated Jesse Magdaleno for the WBO Super Bantamweight belt.
But the 37-year-old Otake will be looking to end Dogboe’s unblemished record in the ring, which currently stands at 19-0.
Latest boxing news from Prime News Ghana